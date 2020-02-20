MONTREAL -- A man alleged to have attacked a woman near the Beaubien metro station last week appeared in court Thursday morning on armed assault charges.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal said the man was arrested Wednesday. He was sent to a detention centre ahead of his court hearing, where he was charged with three counts of assault.

Police say they received a 911 call about the incident at 9 p.m. last Thursday on Chateaubriand Avenue in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect behaving erratically on the metro platform just before the assault.

Police would not confirm media reports suggesting the attack outside Beaubien station was one of several similar incidents as of late across the city.