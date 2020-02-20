MONTREAL -- Montreal police have arrested a man alleged to have attacked a woman near the Beaubien metro station last week.

The Service de police de la Ville de Montreal said the man was arrested Wednesday. He was sent to a detention centre and is expected to appear in court Thursday.

Police say they received a 911 call about the incident at 9 p.m. last Thursday on Chateaubriand Avenue in the Rosemont-La-Petite-Patrie borough.

Surveillance footage showed the suspect behaving erratically on the metro platform just before the assault.

Police would not confirm media reports suggesting the attack outside Beaubien station was one of several similar incidents as of late across the city.