    • Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante makes first public appearance since collapsing during press conference

    Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has made her first public appearance since collapsing during a press conference at Montreal City Hall on Dec. 5.

    Plante provided an update on current events Wednesday following the executive committee's weekly meeting.

    "After a few days of rest, I am happy to be better. I will gradually resume my regular acitivities and thank you for your kind words. I am pampered to be surrounded by such a competent and dedicated team, on which we can all count," she wrote on social media Wednesday ahead of the meeting. 

    Concerns arose last Tuesday when Plante paused for several seconds while answering a journalist's question.

    She then collapsed to the floor, saying that she did not feel well.

    Members of her team quickly went to her aid as she sat on the ground. 

    A few hours later, Plante wrote on X that she would be reducing her activities over the next few days. She added that she met with a medical team and was doing well.

    In the wake of the incident, Plante received words of encouragement, including from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs Andrée Laforest.

    Plante, who has been Montreal's mayor since her election in 2017, is 49 years old.

    -- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on Dec. 13, 2023. 

