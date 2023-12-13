Valerie Plante echoes call for ceasefire in Israel-Hamas war

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has echoed a from Canada and dozens of other countries for a ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war.

"I add my voice to that of @JustinTrudeau and demand a lasting ceasefire in Gaza," Plante posted to X on Wednesday. "The release of all hostages, humanitarian aid and the protection of civilian populations are essential. Montreal, a peaceful metropolis, will always be on the side of peace."

On Tuesday, Canada was among 153 United Nations members to vote in favour of a non-binding resolution calling for "an immediate humanitarian ceasefire" in the conflict.

Twenty-three members abstained from the vote, while just 10 -- including the United States and Israel -- voted against the measure.

In addition to calling for a ceasefire, the resolution demands "immediate and unconditional release of all hostages, as well as ensuring humanitarian access."

Je joins ma voix à celle de @JustinTrudeau et réclame un cessez-le-feu durable à Gaza. La libération de tous les otages, l’aide humanitaire et la protection des populations civiles sont primordiales.



Montréal, métropole pacifique, sera toujours du côté de la paix. — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 13, 2023

More to come.