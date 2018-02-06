

CTV Montreal





Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante spent Tuesday at a cloud computing company and pushing a "buy local" message.

Lightspeed POS raised USD$166 million in October to help it expand its point-of-sale system for small businesses that is used by more than 45,000 retailers and restaurants.

Plante said she was very happy that the company is choosing to stay in Montreal as it expands.

"I think Lightspeed represents very well perfectly all the creativity we have here, a startup that was started in a kitchen a few years ago and now look at where we are," said Plante.

She added that Lightspeed is a big player in creating technological solutions for businesses that are struggling to survive while battling international online giants.

CEO and founder Dax Dasilva, who started the company 13 years ago, said part of his reason for staying was because of Montreal's growing IT industry and the presence of four universities.

"This is a hub of creativity and I think great creativity and great culture brings great culture and great tech," said Dasilva.