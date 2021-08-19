MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante said that her star candidate for borough mayor in Montreal North - Will Prosper - deserves a second chance after it was alleged that he leaked information to a gang-affiliated member and childhood friend while an RCMP officer.

The Projet Montreal candidate was an RCMP officer from 1998 to 2001 in Manitoba before leaving the force to pursue an activism and filmmaking career. Media reports on Thursday quote documents that suggest he was fired for leaking information about a gang-affiliated childhood friend, Steve Bernavil, who was suspected in a homicide investigation.

Prosper has been a vocal critic of the Montreal police (SPVM) and advocated for defunding the police amid the Black Lives Matter protests.