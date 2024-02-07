Montreal mayor questions Quebec's tuition hike as English universities see drop in applications
Applications for Concordia and McGill universities are down as Quebec plans to push ahead with the tuition hikes for English universities.
Fewer students from out of the province are applying compared to last year, and on Wednesday, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante questioned the reasoning behind the province's controversial plans.
At McGill, applications for out-of-province students are down 22 per cent, and down 7 per cent for international students.
Meanwhile, at Concordia, applications for Quebec students are down 5 per cent. It's much higher for out-of-province student, at 27 per cent. International student applications are down 10 per cent.
"It's hugely concerning. And unfortunately, it's pretty much what we had forecasted and tried to explain to the government in the fall when they were announcing their intention to increase increase the tuition," said Concordia president Graham Carr.
Higher Education Minister Pascale Déry is urging caution because applications and enrollment are different.
"We're talking about right now, it's the admissions. There's a limit, a March 1st for the admissions, and then we have to see the registrations. So we need to make sure we all be prudent with the numbers. I'll make sure we see the numbers eventually with the [enrollments," the minister said.
But Carr says this decline is unprecedented.
"It's hard to imagine something coming up in March that's going to overcome a 27 per cent gap. You know, if we were talking about a gap of 2 or 3 per cent, and that's the kind of the normal fluctuation that we might see in a registration cycle from one year to the next," he said.
Quebec plans to move forward with a $3,000 tuition hike for out-of-province students despite an expert committee recommending against a tuition increase.
"Just the money aspect we disagree on, we disagree that the student has to pay more to come here to an English university than a French university," said Eric Tessier, president of the Comité consultatif sur l'accessibilité financière aux études (CCAFE).
Mayor Plante says with Bishop's University receiving an exemption, these tuition hikes feel like an attack on Montreal.
"I don't understand why the government would decide to leave Bishop's out of this bill, but it will apply to Montreal's universities. I don't understand. I need to have an explanation. Like, why?" the mayor said Wednesday.
Déry says she will continue working with both universities.
McGill and Concordia have announced scholarships to offset the tuition hikes but both schools expect to lose tens of millions of dollars as a result of the government's plans.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As Poilievre sides with Smith on trans restrictions, former Conservative candidate says he's 'playing with fire'
Siding with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith on her proposed restrictions on transgender youth, Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre confirmed Wednesday that he is against trans and non-binary minors using puberty blockers.
U.S. medical examiner rules death of baby decapitated during delivery was a homicide
The death of a Georgia couple's baby that was decapitated during delivery has been classified by a medical examiner as a homicide, their attorneys announced Wednesday.
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
Woman riding her horses in Alberta town causing bylaw confusion
A woman who runs a horse rehabilitation facility near High River, Alta., says the town is not in favour of her riding her horses in the community as a means of transportation.
B.C.'s dismal snow season is a glimpse of the future, says ski resort researcher
Skiers and snowboarders have faced resort closures, barren base-level runs and hikes between lifts to access the few areas that are available, even at mid-mountain levels. It's been a dismal snow season, but one expert says such conditions will be nothing unusual in just a couple decades.
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
U.S. strike kills Kataib Hezbollah commander in Baghdad
A commander from Kataib Hezbollah, an Iran-backed armed group in Iraq that the Pentagon has blamed for attacking its troops, was killed in a U.S. strike on Wednesday, the U.S. military said.
No new restrictions on B.C. sex offender who went on run: parole board
High-risk B.C. sex offender Randall Hopley, who went on the run for 10 days in November, will still be allowed overnight community leave with the approval of his parole officer, after the parole board decided not to impose new restrictions.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Toronto
-
Toronto City Council votes to lift tobogganing ban at 45 hills
Toronto City Council has voted to reverse a ban on tobogganing at 45 hills that were deemed unsafe by park staff.
-
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. wins arbitration case
Toronto Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. won his arbitration case on Wednesday and will receive a salary of US$19.9 million this season.
-
William Nylander scores twice as Maple Leafs down Stars 5-4
Mitch Marner and William Nylander scored 20 seconds apart with under nine minutes to go in the third period, moments after Dallas equalized as the Toronto Maple Leafs defeated the Stars 5-4 on Wednesday night.
Atlantic
-
Halifax will 'find appropriate housing' for people living in closing encampments: mayor
People living in five encampments across the Halifax Regional Municipality have less than three weeks to vacate the premises.
-
NB Power sells two Fredericton office buildings to pay down debt, reduce expenses
Two trademark buildings in Fredericton’s downtown have been sold to a Toronto-based company for $39 million.
-
P.E.I. Green Party candidate unofficially wins Borden-Kinkora by-election
The Green Party of Prince Edward Island has unofficially gained a new seat in the provincial legislature.
London
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Several homeless encampments cleared out to prepare for BRT construction
City crews spent Wednesday clearing out several encampments along the Thames River, displacing several people who have been living near Watson Park.
-
London man sentenced to 7 years for the death of his infant child
Dominique Easton was emotional after her former partner was sentenced in the death of her infant child.
-
Could London, Ont. see record-breaking temperatures this week?
It’s possible southwestern Ontario could see some record-breaking temperatures over the next few days.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury Ultimate Dream Home winner hails from South Porcupine
Canadian Hard of Hearing Association Sudbury made the draw for 2024 Dream Home at the new home in Minnow Lake on Wednesday.
-
Anger, heartbreak after fire kills more people in Far North First Nation
People are heartbroken following last week’s fatal house fire in the Far North community of Peawanuck.
-
Following devastating Sudbury fire, rural property owners urged to check on fire access
A recent fire in Greater Sudbury has brought to light some vital considerations for rural property owners
Calgary
-
Calgary's Grand Theatre may be playing out its final days
The Grand Theatre celebrated its 112th birthday just two days ago but today, its executive director says its days are numbered after a tentative deal with its landlord fell through.
-
Calgary students join walkout to protest province's proposed gender policies
Hundreds of students across Alberta are planning to leave their classrooms on Wednesday as part of a province-wide protest against the UCP government's controversial proposal regarding transgender youth.
-
Calgary police officer charged with sexual assault
A Calgary police officer has been charged with sexual assault.
Kitchener
-
Uncertain future for Kitchener businesses following region's transit hub land deal
Business owners have questions about their impending relocation after being blindsided by the Region of Waterloo's $19.75 million property acquisition.
-
Kitchener family still hasn’t spoken to health minister on 19-hour wait for emergency surgery
Ontario’s health minister publicly promised to reach out the family of a Kitchener teen who waited 19 hours for an emergency appendectomy, but as of Wednesday, she still hasn't spoken to her.
-
Cambridge practices its emergency plan 50 years after historic Galt flood
The City of Cambridge and the Grand River Conservation Authority are updating their emergency plans as they near the 50th anniversary of the Galt flood.
Vancouver
-
B.C. MLA Mike De Jong giving 'serious consideration' to running federally
After three decades in provincial politics, BC United’s Mike de Jong says he's giving “serious consideration” to an offer to run for Pierre Poilievre's federal Conservatives.
-
B.C. lawyer who misappropriated $8M to fuel gambling addiction agrees to 7-year ban
A B.C. lawyer who withdrew more than $8 million in client funds from his firm's account over two years to feed his gambling addiction has admitted his misconduct and agreed to a seven-year ban from practising law.
-
Pathologist testifies murdered Kits park caretaker had 59 injuries to head, neck and torso
At the trial for the man accused of murdering Justis Daniel, a well-know and beloved caretaker who lived in a cottage in Kitsilano’s Tatlow Park, a forensic pathologist spent Wednesday detailing dozens of significant injuries to the victim’s upper-body and head.
Edmonton
-
Efforts to extinguish 2023 wildfires continue, even as preparation is done for 2024
Preparation is underway in communities across Alberta to prevent the kind of devastation last year's wildfire season did, with all signs pointing to the coming season being just as disastrous.
-
Last call for Chicken for Lunch, as eatery edges closer to closure
After nearly three delicious decades, a popular downtown eatery will be saying goodbye to its long lines and long-time customers.
-
Edmonton takes another step to rename central neighbourhood Wîhkwêntôwin, remove Oliver moniker
It's almost official: Wîhkwêntôwin is the new name for Edmonton's most densely populated neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
Canadian truck driver charged after K9 finds $8.7M in suspected cocaine at Windsor-Detroit border
A Canadian truck driver has been charged after a border canine found $8.7M in suspected cocaine at a Windsor-Detroit border crossing.
-
'Every single day I think of Mariia': Sentencing hearing for Tecumseh, Ont. trucker convicted in crash that killed 4-year-old girl
A London, Ont. courtroom heard an emotional victim impact statement at the sentencing hearing for a trucker convicted in the crash that killed a young child more than three years ago.
-
Weapons and drugs seized, two people arrested
Windsor police have arrested of two people and seized a handgun, two Tasers, and $3,995 of illegal drugs after an investigation.
Regina
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
Housing policy changes open door for affordability in Regina
The City of Regina is streamlining the building process for developers working on affordable housing projects.
Ottawa
-
OHL player suspended indefinitely amid police investigation
An Ontario Hockey League (OHL) player has been suspended indefinitely amid an investigation by Durham police.
-
52 jobs lost as manufacturing facility set to close in Carleton Place
It's another blow to the manufacturing sector in the Ottawa Valley, as Rose Integration is set to shut down.
-
Hundreds of families live in hotels and motels waiting for permanent housing in Ottawa
The City of Ottawa says there are about 300 families or 1,039 people staying in hotels, motels, and post-secondary residences waiting for permanent housing because emergency shelters are over-capacity.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. teachers suspend all job action ahead of new round of negotiations
The Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation has suspended all job action after being invited to resume negotiations by the province.
-
Ocean Man First Nation partners to build largest solar facility in Saskatchewan
Saskatchewan's Ocean Man First Nation has partnered with New York-based Greenwood Sustainable Infrastructure (GSI) to build and operate one of Canada's largest solar facilities.
-
'It's getting scary': Saskatoon woman assaulted while waiting for public transit
A Saskatoon woman said she has safety concerns with city transit after she was assaulted and robbed on her way home from work.