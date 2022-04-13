Montreal mayor nominates first female police chief in city's history

The first female mayor in Montreal's history is nominating the city's soon-to-be first female head of its police force.

Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is supporting Sophie Roy to become the next interim police chief in the city.

Plante forwarded her recommendation to the Ministry of Public Security on Tuesday.

Roy last served as assistant director of criminal investigation after a 34-year career with the department.

Once her appointment gets the green light from Quebec, she will become the first woman to head the SPVM.

Outgoing chief Sylvain Caron announced that he will retire in March.