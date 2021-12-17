Advertisement
Montreal mayor in isolation awaiting COVID-19 results
Published Friday, December 17, 2021 8:41PM EST Last Updated Friday, December 17, 2021 8:52PM EST
MONTREAL -- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is in preventative isolation as she waits for the results of a COVID-19 test.
"Following a case of Covid in my entourage, I went to be tested this morning," she wrote to social media Friday night.
"Like thousands of other city employees, I continue to serve our citizens from a distance!"
