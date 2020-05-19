MONTREAL -- Montreal public health officials are reporting 22,317 COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, an increase of 291 from the day before.

Of them, 2,323 people have died. Public retirement homes and long-term care facilities continue to be hit hard by the virus, with outbreaks in at least 126 facilities on the island. The elderly are much more likely to face a serious outcome from contracting COVID-19; 2,108 of the people who have died were 70 or older.

The increase in cases is 84 more than on Monday when officials reported 207 new cases, the lowest in more than a month.

Montreal North continues to see nearly double the cases per capita of other boroughs and linked cities on the island, at 2,436.1 cases per 100,000, or 2,052 cases. Adjacent Rivière-des-Prairies–Pointe-aux-Trembles is also seeing a large number of cases per capita, at 1,644.1 per 100,000 or 1,755.

See the interactive charts below for a breakdown of cases.



