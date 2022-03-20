Montreal marks 197th St. Patrick's Day parade after two-year pandemic-break
After a two-year break due to COVID-19 health restrictions, Montrealers celebrated the city’s 197th St. Patrick’s parade on Sunday.
The event kicked off a little earlier than usual at 9:30 a.m. Bagpipes and cheer filled the air above the paired-down procession.
For a better look at the march, watch CTV's Christine Long's video report above.
