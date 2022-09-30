Montreal march highlights second National Truth and Reconciliation Day
A march through Montreal's downtown core is among the events, ceremonies, and speeches marking the second National Day for Truth and Reconciliation.
The Native Women's Shelter of Montreal and Resilience Montreal will lead those meeting a Jeanne-Mance Park at 1 p.m. for the second annual Every Child Matters march to commemorate the day.
"The deaths of Joyce Echaquan, Raphaël André, Siasi Tullaugak, and countless others before them only underscore the injustices that Indigenous people face due to systemic racism," the organizations say in a release.
Resilience Montreal notes that many Indigenous people who make use of the shelter's services are residential school survivors or their children, and the march is an opportunity for the public to learn from elders and leaders from Indigenous communities in Quebec.
In Kahnawake, the Kanien'kehá:ka (Mohawk) community on Montreal's South Shore, a crosswalk was painted orange with three feathers to honour the day.
In addition, orange lights were installed in the two crosses in the community to mark the day, and a 5-km. run/walk took place Friday morning.
Walkers in Kahnawake honoured residential school survivors as part of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, 2022. The day is a national holiday called National Truth and Reconciliation Day. SOURCE: Mia Phillips
National Day of Truth and Reconciliation or Orange Shirt Day commemorates the "individual, family and community intergenerational impacts of residential schools and promotes the "every child matters" concept.
LEGAULT VISITS FORMER RESIDENTIAL SCHOOL SITE
Coalition Avenir Quebec leader François Legault (centre) meets with residential school survivors Johnny Wylde (right) and Edouard Kistabish (left) in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery, Que. on Friday, Sept.30, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrice Bergeron
CAQ leader Francois Legault took a break from campaigning on Friday to visit the former residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Fleury.
He promised leaders there that he would spend more time with Indigenous people after the outgoing premier was criticized for ignoring the communities in the province.
The residential school in Saint-Marc-de-Figuery ran from 1955 to 1973 and was later demolished.
With files from The Canadian Press.
