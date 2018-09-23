Featured Video
Montreal Marathon: Mutai takes men's, Nyirarukundo takes women's
Published Sunday, September 23, 2018 2:02PM EDT
Ezekial Mutai, a 25-year-old man from Kenya, won the 28th annual marathon in Montreal.
Mutai clocked in with a time of 2:11:05 during Sunday's race, pocketing an $11,000 prize.
He previously finished fifth in the Madrid marathon earlier this year.
Salome Nyirarukundo from Rwanda, finished her lap in 2 hours and 28 minutes, also winning an $11,000 prize.
For the half-marathon, top honors went to Alexis Lavoie-Gilbert of Quebec, with a finish time of 1:09:25, and Anne-Marie Comeau of Saint-Ferreol-les-Neiges with 1:14:46.
