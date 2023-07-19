Montreal man who trafficked fentanyl from prison sentenced to 22 years in the U.S.

Washington -

A Montreal man has been sentenced to 22 years in prison in the United States for his role in an international fentanyl distribution network operated from inside a Canadian penitentiary.

Xuan Cahn Nguyen, 43, was extradited to the U.S. in 2021 to stand trial. He pleaded guilty last year in Fargo, North Dakota, to charges of drug distribution and money laundering.

Two accomplices of Nguyen, whose pseudonym was "Jackie Chan," supervised the operation from Drummond, a medium-security prison in Drummondville. Jason Berry and Daniel Vivas Ceron are expected to be sentenced next week.

Marie Um, 42, also of Montreal, was convicted of similar charges in April as part of "Operation Denial," which led to charges being laid against 34 people in North Dakota and Oregon.

The RCMP investigators participated in the investigation as part of a permanent drug task force of the Canadian Department of Justice, which aims to slow the flow of fentanyl to the United States.

