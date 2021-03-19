Advertisement
Montreal man who murdered his landlord to be sentenced next week
Published Friday, March 19, 2021 10:44PM EDT
MONTREAL -- Kosta Tountas's family never recovered from his murder. He was killed three years ago, inside the building that he owned.
“I miss my son,” said Tountas’s mother, Mary. “My life is not the same.”
One of his tenants, Michaell David Burns, shot him during an argument over unpaid rent.
