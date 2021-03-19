MONTREAL -- Kosta Tountas's family never recovered from his murder. He was killed three years ago, inside the building that he owned.

“I miss my son,” said Tountas’s mother, Mary. “My life is not the same.”

One of his tenants, Michaell David Burns, shot him during an argument over unpaid rent.

For the full story, watch CTV News Reporter Stephane Giroux’s video report above.