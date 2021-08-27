MONTREAL -- Canada has ended its evacuation efforts in Kabul leaving behind many Afghans who helped the military, including a Montreal man's sister, who he fears is in danger.

Sayed Eiraj has been glued to his phone for weeks awaiting news from his sister, who is currently in hiding in Afghanistan.

“I’m in a nightmare, can’t sleep, can’t eat," said Eiraj.

Eiraj said his sister is already known to the Taliban, and, for safety reasons, CTV News is keeping her identity anonymous.

Eiraj said after NATO launched a female military school in Afghanistan, his sister was the first commander and trainer for girls.

Her brother said she spent the last decade leading a military recruitment program for Afghan women working closely with NATO forces, as well as the Canadian and American military.

“She supported Canadian advisors, she supported the combat training mission of Canada in 2013," he said.

The work, Eiraj said, has made her a target, and she is running out of time before the Taliban finds her.

“I can’t imagine if the mission ends and my sister is still left in Afghanistan,” he said.

When he first heard the Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan, he started making calls to MPs and filing the paperwork needed to bring his sister back.

He said he has yet to hear anything back.

“I haven’t received any kind of email that shows their assistance to rescue my sister," said Eiraj. "I submitted visas and passports and medals."

He just wants to know why Canada hasn't already helped her out of the country.

"She always was telling me the support is with us, that NATO is with us," he said. "This is a strong system and we believe in their promises. Now, where is that promise?”