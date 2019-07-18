

CTV Montreal Staff





Gunmen attacked a man in Montreal North on Wednesday evening.

Around 8 p.m. at least two men were in a car that pulled up beside another vehicle at the corner of Edger and D'Amiens streets when someone in that car opened fire.

The victim managed to escape injury. He ran away on foot and ran immediately to a nearby police station.

Witnesses said the gunmen fled the scene.

Police spent the evening investigating the area for clues.