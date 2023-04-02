Montreal man stabbed near Atwater Metro, rushed to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News) Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro at around 8 p.m. Sunday night. (Cosmo Santamaria, CTV News)

