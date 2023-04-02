Montreal man stabbed near Atwater Metro, rushed to hospital

Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro Sunday night.

Officers say they got the call at around 8 p.m. to the corner of de Maisonneuve Blvd and Atwater St. The caller said a man had been injured.

When police arrived, they found the man – he was conscious, but had been stabbed in the upper body.

He was rushed to hospital. Police were unable to describe his condition, as they’re still waiting for an update from medical authorities.

The events leading up to the stabbing are also unknown, and police have yet to arrest anyone.

A security parameter was set up around the area as investigators surveyed the scene and interviewed potential witnesses. The K-9 unit was also brought in.