A Montreal man accused of criminal harassment against Cote des Neiges-Notre Dame de Grace borough mayor Sue Montgomery has pleaded not guilty in court.

Robert "Robin" Edgar is a fixture at City Hall and often shows up during question period.

Edgar is convinced that Montgomery and her former employer, the Montreal Gazette, are part of a cover-up of crimes involving the Unitarian Church. No such crimes, much less a cover-up, have ever been proven in court.

When Montgomery entered politics Edgar continued his campaign, at one point being told by newly-elected mayor Valerie Plante that he had to stop.

Last year Montgomery filed for a restraining order against Edgar when she spotted him outside her home.

Following this Edgar showed up at a council meeting, which led to his arrest and the accusation of criminally harassing Montgomery between Oct. 17 and Dec. 12 of last year.

Edgar said Friday that he is innocent and has done nothing wrong.

"I believe the Crown has almost no real case in this. As the judge said, Sue Montgomery has to have reasonable grounds to fear for her personal safety, and I do not believe she actually does have reasonable grounds to fear for her safety. I have no history of violence, I have never made any threats against her, and so on," said Edgar.

As part of his bail conditions Edgar is not allowed to approach Montgomery's house and is not allowed near City Hall.

Edgar challenged this in court Friday saying that was a violation of his constitutional rights.

The judge disagreed with Edgar, and said any change in bail conditions would require the agreement of the Crown--which refused to reopen that matter.

Edgar is due back in court on February 19.