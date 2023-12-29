Montreal man last seen in Victoriaville has been found: police
Quebec provincial police say a 40-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found.
The man was last seen on Dec. 28 in Victoriaville, although police specified that he is from Montreal.
On Saturday, the SQ confirmed he is safe and sound.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Man dead following overnight stabbing in downtown Toronto shelter
A man in his 50s has been declared deceased following an overnight stabbing at a shelter in downtown Toronto.
Shelling kills 14 in Russia's city of Belgorod following Moscow's aerial attacks across Ukraine
Shelling in the centre of the Russian border city of Belgorod killed 14 people, including two children, and injured 108 others Saturday, Russia's Emergency Situations Ministry said.
Airstrikes hit camps in central Gaza as Biden administration approves new weapons sales to Israel
Israeli warplanes struck two urban refugee camps in central Gaza on Saturday, as the Biden administration approved a new emergency weapons sale to Israel despite persistent international ceasefire calls over mounting civilian deaths, hunger and mass displacement in the enclave.
First of its kind cancer care treatment machine ready for the new year
After years of fundraising, decades of testing and a recent Health Canada approval, Canada’s East Coast is now home to a new state-of-the-art machine expected to provide a faster, more precise and targeted cancer treatment.
Couple with mild dementia found wandering near Toronto Pearson instead of being on Calgary-bound flight
In the early morning hours on Boxing Day, Jason Mjulumba Ncube received a phone call from police informing him that his elderly parents, who should have been in Alberta, were instead found wandering in the cold near Toronto Pearson International Airport in search of help.
'We don't deserve it': B.C. man with Stage 4 cancer says he was denied insurance coverage
A B.C. man says his insurance provider has decided to cancel his and his wife’s coverage for failing to disclose a visit to the emergency room to the insurance provider nearly three years before he was diagnosed with Stage 4 colon cancer.
Flash floods kill 21 people in South Africa's coastal province of KwaZulu-Natal, police say
Flash floods killed over a dozen people in the small town of Ladysmith in KwaZulu-Natal province, South African officials said Saturday.
Toronto
-
Man pronounced dead following shooting in Hamilton
A Hamilton man has been pronounced dead following a shooting on Friday night.
-
Gas prices in Toronto to rise in 2024, but only temporarily. Here's why
It’s likely that Canada will see a slight spike in gas prices in the New Year but an expert expects the cost to eventually normalize, keeping the price of filling up stable well into 2024.
-
Yorkville condo was stash house used by Hells Angels for $5 million in cash: documents
A condo in the tiny Toronto neighbourhood of Yorkville was used as a stash house for upwards of $5 million in cash by a group of Hells Angels operating an underground gambling ring, and their neighbours may have had no idea, according to documents filed in court and obtained by CTV News.
Atlantic
-
Community rallies around family injured in Christmas Eve crash in Cape Breton
A Maritime community is stepping up to support a family of six who were injured in a Christmas Eve car crash.
-
Investigation into May’s destructive wildfires in Upper Tantallon, N.S., remains active: DNRR
Seven months after more than 150 homes were destroyed in Upper Tantallon, Nova Scotia, the province’s Natural Resources and Renewables Department is still saying very little about their investigation into what may have caused the devastating wildfire.
-
Fuel future: Are Maritime petroleum prices headed toward stability?
A petroleum analyst predicts gas pump prices in Nova Scotia and other provinces could stabilize in 2024.
London
-
Suspicious vehicle complaint leads to weapons charges in Sarnia
A Dover Center man and Sarnia woman are now facing weapons charges after Sarnia officers responded to a suspicious vehicle complaint in the area of Afton Drive Friday night.
-
Western grad overcomes near-death experience, starts foundation for brain health
A Western University graduate is using his near-death experience to show that adopting a healthy lifestyle can heal the brain.
-
Cool, cloudy weekend in store for London, Ont. region
Saturday will be mainly cloudy and breezy in the Forest City with a slight chance of flurries or rain showers in the afternoon and a high of plus 1.
Northern Ontario
-
Expert says number of police shootings in Canada 'spectacularly unrelenting'
The family of a woman shot by an officer in Edmonton during a wellness check says her death was unnecessary, as the number of police shootings across Canada show little sign of relenting over the past four years. A tally compiled by The Canadian Press found police shot at 85 people in Canada between Jan. 1 and Dec. 15 -- 41 fatally.
-
Sudbury police looking for three assault suspects
The Greater Sudbury Police Service is searching for three people in connection to assaults that occurred earlier this month.
-
New Ontario laws and regulations come into effect on New Year's Day
Several new Ontario laws and regulatory changes are set to come into effect on New Year's Day, including daycare safe-arrival rules and penalties for inappropriately accessing patients' personal health information.
Calgary
-
Police searching for vehicle after road rage incident in S.W. Calgary
Calgary police responded to a southwest parking lot on Friday night after a road rage incident.
-
Trent Cull named to AHL all-star coaching staff as Wranglers shut down Abbotsford 5-0
The Calgary Wranglers bounced back Friday night against Abbotsford, and then celebrated when their coach was named to the AHL all-star team.
-
Kitchener
-
Fatal townhouse fire in Kitchener under investigation
One person is dead after a townhouse fire in Kitchener.
-
Family wants DoorDash to pay after driver crashes into house
The VanRaalte family in Belwood Ont. just wanted some pizza delivered to their home on a Friday night, but their $40 bill turned into one worth tens of thousands after the delivery driver crashed into their garage.
-
'They failed me': Man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in 2020 now wanted by police again
The mother of the victim is calling it a failure by the Canadian justice system.
Vancouver
-
2 flu-related child deaths in B.C., as province sees rise in infections
Two children have died from influenza in B.C. in the past two weeks, as the province sees an uptick in infections among kids.
-
B.C. Conservatives aiming for top prize in 2024, while Greens hoping to triple seat count
For the first time in decades there were four official parties sitting in the B.C. Legislature sparking lively debates on a range of controversial topics.
-
Litter of 6 puppies surrendered to BC SPCA just before Christmas
Six puppies were surrendered to the BC SPCA just three days before Christmas — adding more strain to their already busy holiday season.
Edmonton
-
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith set to launch sweeping health-delivery changes in 2024
Premier Danielle Smith is set to take scalpel and bone saw to Alberta's $17-billion health-delivery system in 2024, while simultaneously scrambling to keep and find more family doctors.
-
'Heartbreaking': City and police close first of 8 'high-risk' encampments in Edmonton
Cleanup of the first of eight high-risk encampments began Friday morning.
-
Huge waves to hit California coast for third day, bringing flooding and life-threatening conditions
Massive waves and coastal flooding are wreaking havoc for a third day in many of California’s coastal communities, where extreme conditions have forced water rescues, washed away cars and injured a handful of enthralled onlookers.
Windsor
-
Two suspects wanted for retail thefts on Walker Road
Windsor police are looking for two male suspects following a series of thefts from a retail store in the 1300 block of Walker Road.
-
New photo series uses AI to reimagine Windsor's most iconic locations
Following the success of a documentary, which put a spotlight on Windsor pizza, George Kalivas has seen his company's social media pages turn into a love letter for the city.
-
Regina
-
Man in hospital with life-threatening injuries after hit and run in Regina
A 47-year-old man is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after a hit and run on Friday night.
-
Fire at Wheat City Metals caused by hot piece of metal coming into contact with scraps: EVRAZ
A full day after arriving at the scene of a scrap metal fire, Regina Fire and Protective Services are still trying to extinguish the blaze.
-
'It's very, very potent': Fentanyl the main factor in record number of drug toxicity deaths, Sask. coroner says
The numbers are alarming as Saskatchewan looks to be on the brink of reporting its deadliest year of drug toxicity incidents in recent memory.
Ottawa
-
Person jumps from balcony to escape heavy flames after two-alarm fire in the ByWard Market
16 residents of an apartment in the ByWard Market have been displaced after a two-alarm fire last night.
-
Ottawa teens who died falling through ice attended the same high school
CTV News confirmed Ahmed Ahmed and Riley Cotter attended John McCrae Secondary School in Ottawa's south-end.
-
Woman becomes millionaire after lucky royal flush at Gatineau casino
Ashley Sandra Ghavami will long remember last Thursday evening after she scored the jackpot from a rare royal flush in spades.
Saskatoon
-
'You can save a family': Sask. Advocates encourage residents to find a safe ride home on New Year's Eve
With New Year’s Eve just days away, advocates are reminding the public to plan ahead and find a safe ride home.
-
Saskatchewan Rush gear up for New Year's Eve showdown at SaskTel Centre
SaskTel Centre is set to be buzzing on New Year's Eve as fans eagerly await the Saskatchewan Rush's upcoming game.
-
Saskatoon man charged following 6 months of investigation into drug trafficking
A 60-year-old man has been charged following six months of investigation into illicit drug trafficking in northern Saskatchewan communities.