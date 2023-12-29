MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal man last seen in Victoriaville has been found: police

    Missing person

    Quebec provincial police say a 40-year-old man who was reported missing Friday has been found.

    The man was last seen on Dec. 28 in Victoriaville, although police specified that he is from Montreal.

    On Saturday, the SQ confirmed he is safe and sound. 

