Montreal man killed in attacks at music festival in Israel

Montrealer Alexandre Look's family has confirmed he was among those killed this weekend during an attack by Hamas at a music festival in a rural area near the Gaza-Israel border.

"It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our son Alexandre Look," Alain Look, his father, wrote on Facebook. "He left us today in Israel following a terrorist attack."

"Like a true warrior, he left like a hero, wanting to protect the people he was with," Look wrote. "Alex was a force of nature, with a unique charisma and unparalleled generosity. The world will never be the same without you."

The Chabad of Westmount Educational Centre also confirmed the news, writing on its Facebook page, "It is with shock, disbelief, and a deep sense of grief that we come to understand the totality of the devastating attacks on Israel."

It continues: "Our dear and treasured friends and members of our community, Alain and Raquel Look, lost their son, Alex. Alex was visiting Israel and died in one of the terrorist attacks as he heroically and selflessly saved others while fending off the attackers."

In his obituary, Look is remembered as a "remarkable individual who touched the lives of all who knew him."

Memorialized as a "beloved figure" of Montreal's Côte Saint-Luc community, Look's obituary states, "Many of us have known him since he was a young boy... His smile could light up a room, and his kind-hearted nature made him a friend to everyone he met."

The community calls his death a tragic loss that has left many heartbroken.

"The pain of his loss will be felt most acutely by his family, who knew him best and loved him unconditionally," the obituary notes.

Look is remembered as a "beloved son, brother and friend to his loved ones."

An emergency fund has been set up to assist the Look family in their time of need.