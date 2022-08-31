Montreal man in hospital after being shot in lower body
A 30-year-old man is in stable condition after being hit in the lower body by at least one bullet.
Montreal police (SPVM) says it received a 911 call at 11:40 p.m. Tuesday about a shooting in a residential building on Queen Mary Road, near Decarie Boulevard.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found the injured man inside an apartment.
The victim was transported to hospital, where he remains in stable condition.
"It would be a tourniquet that was placed on the injury of the victim by police officers that saved his life, according to information obtained by doctors at the hospital," said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
There have been no arrests, and police have set up a security perimeter to allow investigators to canvass the scene.
They are not ruling out the possibility that the man inflicted his injuries on himself.
