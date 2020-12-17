MONTREAL -- A Montreal man was sentenced Thursday for the murder of his girlfriend – even though her body wasn't found.

Simon Brind’amour now faces a minimum of 16 years in prison for the death of Josiane Arguin.

According to evidence presented in trial, Arguin was deeply in love with Brind’amour, in a two-year toxic relationship fuelled by drug consumption, financial problems and violence.

In September 2018, Brind’amour beat Arguin with a pool cue behind their house, and then used a baseball bat, the court heard.

He then hid her body in the house for several days, before stuffing it in a sports bag.

Brind’amour took the bus with the bag, then threw it in a garbage container.

In court, he pleaded temporary mental illness.

The jury, though, found him guilty of second-degree murder.

"The tribunal wishes it had a magic recipe to end domestic violence. It's gratuitous, twisted, and inexplicable. No one should close their eyes," said Justice Helene Di Salvo.

Di Salvo sentenced Brind’amour to life in prison, with no possibility of parole for at least 16 years.

“What is very interesting is although the accused didn’t have any prior convictions, he was still handed a stiff 16-year minimum sentence before being eligible for parole,” said Crown prosecutor Louis Bouthillier. “I think it sends a strong message that violence towards women won’t be tolerated and will be met with the appropriate sentencing.”

Investigators had little to go on at first because Arguin's body was never recovered, but they still managed to build a case against Brind’amour.

“With appropriate police investigation, even with what appears to be a 'perfect crime' will not go undetected,” said Bouthillier.

Brind’amour has already filed an appeal in the verdict.