MONTREAL -- Quebec's police watchdog has opened an investigation after a man whom police took home wound up dead the next morning.

The independent investigation office (BEI) say that around midnight on Sunday, Jan. 9, two Montreal police (SPVM) officers picked up a 35-year-old man they found disoriented on the street.

The officers intended to bring him home, the watchdog agency wrote in a news release, but they didn't make it clear whether he made it inside the building.

After returning home, the man died, and he was found near his home, said the release, but it didn't specify if he was inside or outside.

"On January 10th, in the morning, the man was found lifeless, downstairs from his home," the BEI wrote.

The BEI has assigned five investigators and will work with the support of Quebec provincial police, the Surete du Quebec.

Anyone who witnessed the event can contact the BEI on its website.

The BEI is tasked with investigating any case where a person, other than an on-duty police officer, dies, suffers a serious injury, or is shot during a police intervention or while in custody.