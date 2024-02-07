MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal man charged with threatening on X to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

    The opening page of X is displayed on a computer and phone in Sydney, Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
    A Montreal man is facing charges in relation to death threats made to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on social media.

    The RCMP says that it opened an investigation on Jan. 31 after Paul Clarissou, 30, allegedly "threatened to kill Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on his X (formerly Twitter) account."

    The RCMP's Integrated National Security Enforcement Team led the investigation.

    Clarissou is appearing in court in Montreal on Wednesday and is facing a charge of uttering threats.

    Police note threats that can affect a person's sense of security are taken seriously and "violent statements will not be tolerated."

    According to criminal law, the maximum penalty for uttering threats is five years in prison.

