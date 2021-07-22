MONTREAL -- Montreal police have arrested a man accused of producing child pornography, pimping, sexual assault and other sex offences allegedly involving “several” minor and adult victims.

Police said in a news release that Koceila Louali, 48, made a first court appearance on July 2 in Montreal to face several charges, including sexual interference, receiving material benefits from the provision of sexual services for events that allegedly took place between 2012 and 2021.

Louali is in custody awaiting a bail hearing on new charges, including distribution of child pornography, conspiracy to commit a sexual offence against a child, pimping, obstruction of justice and breach of condition, according to police.

The accused is described as five feet 11 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds, with grey hair, brown eyes, with vision problems. He often calls himself “Master K,” according to police.

Investigators are asking anyone who may have been victimized by the accused to contact police by calling 911. Members of the public can also report information anonymously by calling 514-393-1133 or online at infocrimemontreal.ca.