MONTREAL – Juliano Gray, the young man who alleges he was violently beaten by two Société de transport de Montréal (STM) officers, is expected to appear in court Wednesday to face criminal charges in relation to the incident.

According to court documents, Gray is facing charges related to resisting or wilfully obstructing a public or peace officer “in the execution of his duty.”

The incident occurred last March as Gray got off the Metro at the Villa-Marie station.

The officers claim he was disturbing fellow passengers because he was dribbling a basketball; Gray admitted he didn’t have a ticket and ran because he was scared.

A video recording of the incident, which shows Gray being repeatedly hit with batons by the officers on the platform, prompted calls for an independent investigation.

However, the Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) notes it was rejected by STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

“I am appalled that the victim of the beating at the Villa-Maria Metro has been charged with obstruction,” said Montreal City Councillor Marvin Rotrand, who was replaced on the STM’s board last November.

“The investigation in Juliano Gray's case lacks transparency and accountability. Worse now, he is being prosecuted for an obstruction charge. The current STM board should be ashamed.”

Rotrand argues the Crown has “refused to authorize his [Gray’s] complaint of assault with a weapon and excessive force" against the two officers in question.

The STM did conduct its own investigation into the incident, ruling that the officers had followed protocol.

“I reiterate my demand that the STM and the City of Montreal release the results of the investigation, which was conducted without any of the civilian witnesses being interviewed,” Rotrand said.