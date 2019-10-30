MONTREAL – Juliano Gray, the young man who alleges he was violently beaten by two Société de transport de Montréal (STM) officers, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges in relation to a separate incident.

The incident is in relation to the alleged theft of marijuana in 2018.

The Center for Research-Action on Race Relations (CRARR) and Montreal City Councillor Marvin Rotrand had previously stated that Gray was in court in relation to the Metro beating, which occurred last March as Gray got off the Metro at the Villa-Marie station.

The officers claim he was disturbing fellow passengers because he was dribbling a basketball; Gray admitted he didn’t have a ticket and ran because he was scared.

A video recording of the incident, which shows Gray being repeatedly hit with batons by the officers on the platform, prompted calls for an independent investigation.

However, the notes it was rejected by STM chairperson Philippe Schnobb and Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante.

The STM conducted its own investigation into the incident, ruling that the officers had followed protocol.