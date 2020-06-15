MONTREAL -- A Montreal man in his 60s was arrested after allegedly spitting in the face of a merchant following a dispute in a Quebec resort town.

Police said the man was arrested Thursday around 4:20 p.m. a few minutes after the alleged altercation at a business in Mont-Tremblant, in Quebec's Laurentians region northwest of Montreal.

The man had made an appointment to receive a service at the unidentified business but did not confirm the price in advance, police said.

The man's wife paid the bill, but the man became irate after the fact when he learned the amount he had been charged, police allege.

After a loud argument with the merchant, a woman, police allege the man lowered the face covering he was wearing, said "Here's some COVID!" and then spit in her face.

Police said they quickly identified the suspect, arrested him and drove him to the local police station. He was released on a promise to appear in court at a later date.

The suspect was apologetic and said he was ready to take a COVID-19 test right away.

The man could face charges of assault and, if the merchant is found to have contracted COVID-19 as a result of the alleged incident, he could also face additional charges of assault causing bodily harm and public mischief, police said.