

Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal





A Montreal man is accused of stealing dozens of cars in Toronto in November and December of last year.

Toronto police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Ramnaraine, on July 19. He is charged with 35 counts of motor vehicle theft, and 35 counts of working for a criminal organization.

Police allege Ramnaraine was part of a ring that stole 36 newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles, almost always working in the middle of the night.

The total value of the stolen cars is $1.26 million.

His next court hearing is on August. 14.