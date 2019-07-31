Featured Video
Montreal man accused of stealing dozens of cars in Toronto
A Toronto Police cruiser is seen in this undated file image.
Kevin Gould , CTV Montreal
Published Wednesday, July 31, 2019 1:35PM EDT
A Montreal man is accused of stealing dozens of cars in Toronto in November and December of last year.
Toronto police arrested 19-year-old Kevin Ramnaraine, on July 19. He is charged with 35 counts of motor vehicle theft, and 35 counts of working for a criminal organization.
Police allege Ramnaraine was part of a ring that stole 36 newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles, almost always working in the middle of the night.
The total value of the stolen cars is $1.26 million.
His next court hearing is on August. 14.
