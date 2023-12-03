Montreal man, 84, not seen since Saturday

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 84-year-old Antonio Di Fiore, who has been missing since Saturday.

Di Fiore is white, is five foot nine (1.8 metres), weighs 170 pounds (77 kilograms, has white hair, blue eyes, and speaks French.

Police say he left his residence for the last time in the Saint-Leonard borough at around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday evening. He was last seen at a depanneur on Lacordaire blvd. near the intersection of de Paimpol St.

He was last seen wearing black pants, black boots, and a black coat with leather sleeves and a red logo on the front.

CCTV footage shows the last time Di Fiore was seen on Saturday, Dec. 2. (Photo submitted by Montreal police)

Anyone with information on his location should call 911.