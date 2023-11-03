MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Montreal man, 23, missing and without medication: police

    Guillaume Lavallee, 23, has been missing since Friday afternoon (Photo: SPVM) Guillaume Lavallee, 23, has been missing since Friday afternoon (Photo: SPVM)

    Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 23-year-old Guillaume Lavallee, who has been missing since Friday afternoon. 

    He was last seen in Montreal's Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough. Police say they were informed he has health problems and needs to take his medication. 

    "For this reason, investigators fear for his health and safety," read an advisory from Montreal police. 

    Lavallee is white, is five-foot-seven, weighs about 200 lbs, has green eyes, blond hair, and speaks French.

    He was last seen wearing a green coat, blue sweater, black pants, and black shoes. 

    Anyone with information on his location should call 911. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Toronto

    Atlantic

    London

    Northern Ontario

    Calgary

    Kitchener

    Vancouver

    Edmonton

    Windsor

    Regina

    Ottawa

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News