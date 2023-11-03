Montreal man, 23, missing and without medication: police

Montreal police are asking for the public's help to find 23-year-old Guillaume Lavallee, who has been missing since Friday afternoon.

He was last seen in Montreal's Île-Bizard–Sainte-Geneviève borough. Police say they were informed he has health problems and needs to take his medication.

"For this reason, investigators fear for his health and safety," read an advisory from Montreal police.

Lavallee is white, is five-foot-seven, weighs about 200 lbs, has green eyes, blond hair, and speaks French.

He was last seen wearing a green coat, blue sweater, black pants, and black shoes.

Anyone with information on his location should call 911.