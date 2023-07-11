Montreal magic mushroom store opens despite threats of crack down

An illegal FunGuyz magic mushrooms dispensary opened in Montreal on Tuesday despite threats from as high up as the mayor that it would be closed.

Mayor Valerie Plante said that the city would "apply the law" and that Montreal police (SPVM) officers would be ready to act if the store were to open.

Customers could purchase seven, 14, or 28-gram bags of dried mushrooms with such brand names as "African Pyramid", "Blue Meanie" or "Penis Envy" or microdose psilocybin options in 50, 100, or 200 micrograms.

On customer on Tuesday said he purchased products to help with a medical issue.

"I had a head trauma five years ago, and I lost some capacity to focus at work, and I saw on YouTube a neurologist who said that it could improve brain capacity from micro dosing, so it's a test," he said.

Owner Edgar Gorbans said before the location was opened that "We're trying to provide access to psilocybin that the government can't."

The chain has other locations in Canada that have been raided by police.

The owners fully expect the Montreal location to be shut down, and they said they will reopen and eventually launch a constitutional challenge with the hopes of legalizing the products.