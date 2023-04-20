Montreal looking to revitalize the Lachine Canal

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What to know about 'devastating' invasive strep

Countries across the globe are reporting a sustained spike in the number of invasive Group A streptococcus (iGAS) infections at a time when the season for strep infections should be winding down, and Canada is among them. Here's what we know about invasive Group A strep.

Here's how much income is needed to buy a home in major Canadian cities

Although average home prices in most major cities have dropped over the last year, this doesn't mean residential properties have become more affordable for Canadians, new data shows. CTVNews.ca has compiled a list of homes currently on the market in Canada, and the minimum annual income needed to purchase property in these areas.

