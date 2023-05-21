Montreal legislator Ruba Ghazal first to enter Quebec solidaire spokeswoman race

A Montreal member of Quebec's legislature is the first candidate to enter the race for co-spokesperson of the province's third-largest political party.

Ruba Ghazal, 45, who represents the central Montreal riding of Mercier, says she wants Quebec solidaire to focus more on achieving independence for the province and protecting the French language.

The left-wing party, which has 12 seats in Quebec's national assembly, does not have a traditional leader but is instead represented by two co-spokespeople, one man and one woman.

Manon Masse, who has held the post alongside Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois since 2017, said Tuesday that she plans to step back from the leadership role, but will keep her seat in the legislature.

Ghazal, the daughter of Palestinian refugees, says she thinks an increased focus on sovereignty and protecting Quebec's language and culture will help the party gain votes outside of central Montreal, where its support has been concentrated.

Ghazal is currently the party's whip, as well as its critic on issues of education, culture, the French language and the status of women.

Je connais @ManonMasse_Qs depuis 20 ans. J’ai une admiration sans bornes pour elle. Sa façon unique de faire de la politique est une grande inspiration pour moi. Je me sens privilégiée de l’avoir dans ma vie et de siéger avec elle dans la maison du peuple. Merci Manon🧡#polqc pic.twitter.com/c1bCqVxcFH — Ruba Ghazal (@RubaGhazalQS) May 16, 2023