MONTREAL -- Montreal and Laval will remain in the red zone for at least one extra week, while most of the province goes back to the orange zone at the end of May.

But, as announced earlier, the curfew is ending everywhere in Quebec by this Friday.

Premier Francois Legault made the announcement Tuesday, adding that public health is expecting to bring the whole province to the orange alert level by June 7.

"I looked at the numbers, and that made me smile all weekend," said the premier at a Tuesday press conference, joined by Public Health Director Dr. Horacio Arruda and Health Minister Christian Dube.

CURFEW TO LIFT THIS FRIDAY

Even in red zones, the curfew will lift on May 28. Restaurant terraces will reopen, and outdoor gatherings of up to eight people from two seperate households will also be allowed on that day.

"Vaccination is going well, but we must continue this way," said the premier, speaking directly to young Quebecers, "we need your solidarity to continue to win together."

On May 31, Quebec City, Monteregie, the Laurentians, Lanaudiere, and Outaouais will move to the orange level, meaning high-schoolers will return to class, gyms will reopen, and indoor dining will resume.

Most of Chaudière-Appalaches will also return to orange alert, with the exception of the Robert-Cliche, Montmagny, L'Islet, and Beauce-Sartigan health regions, which will remain red.

The Eastern Townships are, for the most part, also returning to orange, except for the Granit health region.

The eastern portion of Bas-Saint-Laurent will also go to orange, while the west side will remain red for another week.

QUEBEC COULD ACCELERATE SECOND DOSES

With an expected influx of Pfizer doses expected in June, the province may allow people to get their second doses earlier than planned.

"Our objective actually is very simple," said Dube. "It is to bring all the second doses for September before the end of August."

"So, let's say somebody has a second dose in September, for example," he said. "Somebody will be able to go to ClicSante and say 'I'm canceling my previous appointment, and I will take it sooner'."

