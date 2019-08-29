

Pedro Querido, CTV Montreal





For the third year in a row, Montreal Kids Fashion Week will present fashion shows for children on Saturday.

The show offers Montrealers an opportunity to get to know more the kids brands locally manufactured while giving children a taste of the different trades involved in the fashion industry, such as makeup, hairdressing, photography and fashion design.

"Fashion is decisive in the construction of identity among young people. We want with the help of our partners to mobilize, to counterbalance social pressures," said MKFW organizer Marie-Aliette Forges.

In addition to its social and gathering side, MKFW also aims to honor designers and retailers. Some of the brands present will be Deux par Deux, Alice & Simone, Drôle d’Oiseau and Raplapla. The participants have the opportunity to attend fashion shows, conferences and experimental workshops.

Montreal Kids Fashion Week will present kids fashion shows at 2:00 p.m. at Centre Pierre-Charbonneau until 5:30 p.m.