Montreal judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

Montreal judoka Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard wins gold at Zagreb Grand Prix

Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada reacts after winning the women -63kg bronze medal match against Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela, unseen, in the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian) Catherine Beauchemin-Pinard of Canada reacts after winning the women -63kg bronze medal match against Anriquelis Barrios of Venezuela, unseen, in the judo match at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan, Tuesday, July 27, 2021. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Wildfire rages in France; fire pilot killed in Portugal

Strong winds and hot, dry weather frustrated French firefighters' efforts Saturday to contain a huge wildfire that raced across pine forests in the Bordeaux region for a fifth straight day, one of several wildfires scorching Europe this week.

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon