Montreal JazzFest announces 2024 lineup

Montreal's Quartier des spectacles will once again be filled with music lovers this summer for the 44th edition of the Montreal International Jazz Festival, which announced its lineup on Tuesday.

Norah Jones, André 3000, Hiatus Kaiyote, and Laufey are some of the headliners who will be heading to the city for what organizers are calling a "modern, all-encompassing and diverse" spectacle.

More than 350 performances indoors and outdoors are expected to take place over 10 days, including shows by local acts such as Alexandra Stréliski, Elisapie, Geoffroy, Dominique Fils-Aimé.

"In various areas of society, the notion of borders is fading away, and the same goes for our beloved jazz. Our incredible programming team has the duty and the pleasure of reflecting this healthy evolution," said Maurin Auxéméry, head of festival programming, in a news release.

"Jazz constantly takes its cues from current music styles, and it in turn seeps into rock, pop and hip-hop, to name just a few. This interdependence is really exciting, as it testifies to the relevance of jazz in our soundscape."

Tickets for the general public go on sale on April 12 at 10 a.m.

The festival runs from June 27 to July 6.

More information about the lineup is available at montrealjazzfest.com.