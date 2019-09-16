

CTV News Montreal





Canadian jazz legend Vic Vogel died Monday at his home in Montreal.

Vogel was a pianist, composer and band leader of The Vic Vogel Orchestra.

He was a fixture of the Montreal International Jazz Festival and was a recipient of the Oscar Peterson Prize and the Miles Davis Award.

Vogel shared the stage with dozens of jazz greats, including Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie.

He was 84 years old.



