Montreal jazz musician Vic Vogel dies at 84
Vic Vogel 1935-2019
CTV News Montreal
Published Monday, September 16, 2019 8:43PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, September 16, 2019 8:44PM EDT
Canadian jazz legend Vic Vogel died Monday at his home in Montreal.
Vogel was a pianist, composer and band leader of The Vic Vogel Orchestra.
He was a fixture of the Montreal International Jazz Festival and was a recipient of the Oscar Peterson Prize and the Miles Davis Award.
Vogel shared the stage with dozens of jazz greats, including Ella Fitzgerald and Dizzy Gillespie.
He was 84 years old.
