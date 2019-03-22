

CTV Montreal





The city is planning another beach on the island of Montreal.

The beach will be in the east-end borough of Riviere-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles.

The Quebec government announced Friday that it will provide $5 million toward decontaminating the soil along a stretch of the St. Lawrence River.

The land is currently being used as a park.

Local MNA Chantal Rouleau promised the creation of the beach last year while she campaigned for the CAQ.

“The access will be available during the summer of ‘21 and the full access with the possibility to swim in the area is probably for 2022. So the first work is for decontamination,” said Environment Minister Benoit Charette.

Another beach is expected to open in Verdun this summer.