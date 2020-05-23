MONTREAL -- The Montreal Impact are giving their first-team players access to Centre Nutrilait's fields starting on Monday for individual training during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Quebec's Public Health approved the return to individual training after the Impact submitted the protocol to the government.

The decision comes two days after team president Kevin Gilmore told The Canadian Press that the Impact would explore training outside of Quebec if they weren't allowed to return to their facility soon.

�� Les joueurs pourront accéder au Centre Nutrilait pour leur remise en forme individuelle >>> https://t.co/Las9tIrWKf



�� Players will have access to Centre Nutrilait for individual training >>> https://t.co/SvlFrM4YXE#IMFC pic.twitter.com/QzXv8KGNgo — IMFCCovid-19 (@IMFCCovid19) May 23, 2020

The MLS club reported on Wednesday that midfielder Steeven Saba will be sidelined eight to 12 weeks after breaking his left foot "on a routine jog" near his home in Montreal.

Toronto FC and the Vancouver Whitecaps -- Canada's other Major League Soccer teams -- have already resumed training.

On a voluntary basis, Montreal's players will train in a secure, sanitary, and controlled environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2020.