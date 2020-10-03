MONTREAL -- The revised MLS schedule means that the Montreal Impact will be the home club against the Chicago Fire tonight.

However, Thierry Henry's team will not be able to count on the support of its supporters or even the comfort of its facilities at Saputo Stadium.

The clash will take place at Red Bull Arena in New Jersey.

In videoconference yesterday afternoon, Thierry Henry spoke about the importance of knowing how to adjust to each situation and find solutions.

Since its last game at Saputo Stadium, on Sept. 9, the Impact has won one and lost four games while conceding 14 goals.