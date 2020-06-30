MONTREAL -- Though Montreal Impact coach Thierry Henry has extensive experience in large-scale tournaments like the one that Major League Soccer is getting set for as the season restarts, the legendary French footballer admits he is in uncharted territory.

Henry said this around 48 hours before the team left for Orlando, Fla., where MLS has invited its clubs.

Henry has played or coached in World Cups, European Championships and Champions League finals during his playing and coaching career, winning all three competitions. But he believes that the current situation, with the limited preparation time and the impossibility of playing friendlies beforehand, means that he cannot draw on his vast pool of experience to help his troops.

Even in terms of the off time between matches, the MLS tournament format does not compare to past ones, since no tournament has ever been confined to a single venue without any possibility of unwinding between matches, as players are accustomed to.

Henry intends to bring all available players along for this tournament. He also believes that the five substitute rule adopted by FIFA will benefit him, as the Impact has already had several injuries in the five games for which Henry has been in charge.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 30, 2020.