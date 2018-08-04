

CTV Montreal





The Montreal Impact and D.C. United played to a 1-1 draw on Saturday night, in front of over 19,000 fans at Saputo Stadium.

It was a heated, exciting match, with the teams combining for five posts and crossbars.

Matteo Mancosu scored five minutes in for the Impact, with MLS all-star Ignacio Piatti getting the assist.

D.C., which sits last place in the Eastern Conference, had several scoring chances, but were stymied by goalkeeper Evan Bush.

English Premier League star Wayne Rooney, making his first visit to Montreal as an MLS player, made his presence felt with six shots, but it was teammate Yamil Asad who tied the game in the 70th minute.

The Impact next play on Saturday, when they visit Real Salt Lake.