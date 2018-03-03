

The Canadian Press





The snow on Montreal’s streets might be slowly disappearing but it will still be white on Saturday night as the city hold the fifteenth annual Nuit Blanche.

Part of the Montreal en Lumiere Festival, more than 200 activities involving music, dance, poetry and cinema are planned in nine areas of the city.

More than 300,000 people are expected to attended.

From 9:00 p.m. to 1:00 a.m. visitors to Montreal’s city hall will work with professional artists to create of a mural evoking the city’s coat of arms.

For more information, click here.