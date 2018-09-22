

The Canadian Press





A "historic" gathering of female top diplomats continues in Montreal today, in what Canada's Chrystia Freeland says is believed to be the first time the world's female foreign ministers have gathered for an official summit.

Freeland and Federica Mogherini, the high representative of the European Union, are co-hosting the two-day event, which will address international security, strengthening democracy and fighting sexual and gender-based violence.

In her opening remarks Friday, Freeland highlighted the need to boost female participation in international peacekeeping efforts and conflict negotiations around the world.

The summit brings together at least half of the 30 women who hold foreign affairs portfolios globally, including ministers from Bulgaria, Kenya, Norway, South Africa and Sweden.

Some 15 special guests, including Japan's foreign minister, who is male, are also expected to attend some of the discussions.