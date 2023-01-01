Montreal hospitals welcome first babies of 2023

Moscow says Ukrainian rocket strike kills 63 Russian troops

Ukrainian forces fired rockets at a facility in the eastern Donetsk region where Russian soldiers were stationed, killing 63 of them, Russia's defence ministry said Monday, in one of the deadliest attacks on the Kremlin's forces since the war began more than 10 months ago.

A home, destroyed after a Russian attack in Kyiv, Ukraine on New Year's Eve. (AP Photo/Renata Brito)

U.S. may execute its first openly transgender woman

Unless Missouri Gov. Mike Parson grants clemency, Amber McLaughlin, 49, will become the first openly transgender woman executed in the U.S. She is scheduled to die by injection Tuesday for killing a former girlfriend in 2003.

