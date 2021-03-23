MONTREAL -- Officials are investigating another incident of racism in the Quebec health-care system after racist graffiti was found in a staff locker room at a Montreal hospital.

A spokesperson for the CIUSSS Centre-South health authority confirmed the two racial slurs were found at the Notre-Dame Hospital on March 17 and were directed at certain staff members, but didn’t specify what was written.

Jean-Nicolas Aube said the local health authority is taking the incident very seriously, describring it as "deplorable" and "unacceptable."

"As soon as we were made aware of the events, we proceeded to clean up the walls on which these comments appeared," Aube wrote in an email to CTV Montreal. "An internal investigation is underway."

Aube said the investigation could result in disciplinary action or termination of those responsible.

Last Thursday and Friday, officials met with the affected staff and support was offered to them if needed.

"During these meetings, it was reiterated that the establishment has 'zero tolerance' for such behaviour, comments or attitudes that contradict its obligations, values or policies," according to Aube.

It is the latest incident of racism reported in the health-care system in recent weeks.

Two Quebec nurses accused of mocking an Indigenous patient at a public clinic northeast of Montreal were fired last week.

Also last week, it was revealed that a Saint-Eustache hospital posted job postings for white personal attendants because a patient wouldn’t accept care from a person of colour.