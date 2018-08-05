

CTV Montreal





On Sunday night, a ceremony was held in Montreal at the Botanical Garden to commemorate the 73rd anniversary of the atomic bomb dropping on Hiroshima in World War II.

As many as 80,000 people were killed instantly and another 70,000 injured because of radiation sickness and other injuries when the bomb dropped.

Three days later, a second bomb was dropped on Nagasaki, killing thousands more.

The bombs are considered major reasons why the Japanese surrendered less than a month after they were dropped.

Benoit Dorais, mayor of Le Sud-Ouest, was at the ceremony, along with Japanese ambassador Kimihiro Ishikane.

The peace bell, a gift from Hiroshima to Montreal, was rung to honour those who perished.

The cities have been sister cities for the past twenty years.